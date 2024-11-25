Ohio State sophomore center Aaron Bradshaw is being investigated for a possible domestic incident and is not participating in team activities while the university conducts an investigation into the matter, The Columbus Dispatch reported Monday. The incident took place at Bradshaw's off-campus apartment last week, though details remain unclear. He missed the Buckeyes' last game, which came Friday vs. Campbell.

The school sent out a statement a few hours before Friday's 104-60 victory vs. the Camels declaring that Bradshaw "is not currently participating in team activities" but declining to provide more information, citing federal privacy laws.

Ohio State coach Jake Diebler was asked for specifics on the situation after the game but also declined to elaborate and instead referenced the school's statement.

"Regarding Aaron, I understand that you may have some questions," Diebler said. "But I have to refer to the statement released and can't comment on that any further.

"He's currently going through a university process, and I can't comment any further," he added in response to a question about Bradshaw's status and a potential timeline for that process.

Bradshaw, a former five-star recruit ranked as a top-five player nationally and the No. 1 center prospect in the Class of 2023, transferred from Kentucky this offseason and was expected to be a centerpiece for a Buckeyes team on the rise. He averaged 7.8 points, 1.8 blocks and 4.8 rebounds per game in four starts this season for Ohio State but was held out of Friday's game. He's also not expected to play Monday vs. Green Bay.

There have not been charges filed against Bradshaw related to the incident and there remains no timeline for what a university investigation process might look like, according to The Dispatch.