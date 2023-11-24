Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Alabama 4-0, Ohio State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Alabama has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET at Raider Arena. Alabama has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 407 points over their last four contests.

Alabama has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, winning by at least 22 pointsfour times now. They took their matchup at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 98-67 win over the Bears. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-29.

Alabama can attribute much of their success to Mark Sears, who scored 24 points along with 6 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Nick Pringle, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes strolled past the Broncos with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 73-56. The win made it back-to-back wins for Ohio State.

Ohio State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Bruce Thornton out in front who scored 12 points along with 3 steals. Zed Key was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Crimson Tide pushed their record up to 4-0 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 101.8 points per game. As for the Buckeyes, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.