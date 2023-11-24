Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Alabama 4-0, Ohio State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena -- Niceville, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Fubo (Try for free)

What to Know

Ohio State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at 7:00 p.m. ET at Raider Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Buckeyes strolled past the Broncos with points to spare, taking the game 73-56.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ohio State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bruce Thornton, who scored 12 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Zed Key, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, Alabama put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. They put a hurting on the Bears at home to the tune of 98-67. Fans of Alabama have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season ended as a blowout.

Mark Sears was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 24 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Nick Pringle was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Buckeyes' victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Crimson Tide, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0.

Looking ahead, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Alabama is a big 7.5-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

