Central Michigan Chippewas @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Central Michigan 2-4, Ohio State 5-1

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

The Central Michigan Chippewas' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Value City Arena. Central Michigan might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up six turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Chippewas came up short against the Hatters and fell 71-61.

Meanwhile, Ohio State had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Broncos on the road to the tune of 86-56. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, as Ohio State did.

Ohio State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Bruce Thornton, who scored 13 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jamison Battle, who scored 21 points.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Central Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.