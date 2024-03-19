Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Cornell 22-6, Ohio State 19-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena in an Ivy postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 98 points the game before, Cornell faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They fell 69-57 to the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Ohio State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. They fell just short of the Fighting Illini by a score of 77-74. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Ohio State has suffered since February 2nd.

Despite the defeat, Ohio State had strong showings from Bruce Thornton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists, and Jamison Battle, who scored 21 points. It was the first time this season that Thornton posted ten or more assists.

Even though they lost, Ohio State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. This was only their third loss (out of eight games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

The Big Red's loss dropped their record down to 22-7. As for the Buckeyes, their defeat dropped their record down to 20-13.

Cornell is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 12-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.