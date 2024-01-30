Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Illinois 15-5, Ohio State 13-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Value City Arena. Illinois will be strutting in after a win while Ohio State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, the Fighting Illini earned a 70-62 win over the Hoosiers.

Marcus Domask was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Ohio State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 83-58 walloping at the hands of the Wildcats on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Ohio State has scored all season.

Ohio State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Bruce Thornton, who scored 18 points, and Roddy Gayle Jr. who scored 15 points.

The Fighting Illini's win bumped their record up to 15-5. As for the Buckeyes, they bumped their record down to 13-7 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Illinois came up short against Ohio State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 72-60. Can Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois.