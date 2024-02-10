Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Maryland 13-10, Ohio State 13-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Ohio State and the Terrapins are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Value City Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Ohio State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Hoosiers by a score of 76-73. Ohio State was up 18 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the loss, Ohio State had strong showings from Jamison Battle, who scored 19 points, and Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins didn't have quite enough to beat the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday and fell 56-53. Maryland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Julian Reese put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help Maryland's cause all that much against the Spartans on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for Maryland was Donta Scott's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Buckeyes have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 13-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Ohio State is playing as the favorites at home, but their 3-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Ohio State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Ohio State and Maryland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.