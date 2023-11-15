Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Merrimack 2-1, Ohio State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Merrimack might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Warriors earned a 71-65 victory over the Black Bears. The win made it back-to-back wins for Merrimack.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio State last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-66 to the Aggies.

Ohio State's loss came about despite a quality game from Bruce Thornton, who earned 24 points.

The Warriors now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Buckeyes, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Merrimack have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.