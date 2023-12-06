Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 4-3, Ohio State 7-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the RedHawks earned a 79-74 victory over the Thundering Herd. The win made it back-to-back wins for Miami (Ohio).

Meanwhile, Ohio State entered their tilt with Minnesota with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Buckeyes walked away with a 84-74 win over the Golden Gophers on Sunday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.3% better than the opposition, as Ohio State's was.

Ohio State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jamison Battle, who scored 25 points along with 7 rebounds, and Bruce Thornton, who scored 26 points along with 5 assists and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 16 points.

The RedHawks are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-3 record this season. As for the Buckeyes, their victory bumped their record up to 7-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami (Ohio) have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Miami (Ohio) came up short against Ohio State when the teams last played back in December of 2017, falling 72-59. Can Miami (Ohio) avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ohio State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.