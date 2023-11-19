Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Western Michigan 0-3, Ohio State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Value City Arena. Western Michigan staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

Last Tuesday, the Broncos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-59 to the Wildcats.

Western Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, who earned 6 points along with 10 assists and 6 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northwestern only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, Ohio State entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 76-52 margin over the Warriors.

Among those leading the charge was Roddy Gayle Jr., who earned 20 points. Zed Key was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Broncos' loss dropped their record down to 0-3. As for the Buckeyes, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.