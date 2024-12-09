Ohio State big man Aaron Bradshaw has returned to participating in team activities with the Buckeyes after missing the last five games while being investigated by the school for an alleged domestic incident took place at his off-campus apartment in November, coach Jake Diebler said Monday in an appearance on his weekly radio show.

"Aaron is back with our team after the university concluded its process," Diebler said, according to Bucknuts.com. "Now, there's going to be a return-to-play aspect that we're going have to start evaluating right away and there's no firm timeline for what that looks like. But he will be back with our team. As far as anything regarding the process, we can't comment further on the university's process, but that's the latest update."

Bradshaw was a late scratch for the Buckeyes' Nov. 22 game vs. Campbell after a short statement was released by Ohio State just hours before the game announced he was not participating in team activities while not elaborating citing privacy laws. The Columbus Dispatch reported an alleged incident at his apartment was under investigation by the university that led to his sidelining, but details of the incident remain unknown.

Before the university investigation, Bradshaw started every game for Ohio State at center and was averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game as part of the team's 3-1 start. The Buckeyes' offense ranked 32nd in efficiency and its defense ranked 44th in efficiency during that span, per BartTorvik.com. Since his absence the team is 3-2 and ranks 45th in offensive efficiency and 150th in defensive efficiency.

Diebler did not elaborate Monday about what the university found during its investigation nor did he say definitively when Bradshaw could return to game action. Ohio State plays its next game Saturday in Atlanta vs. No. 2 Auburn. Tip off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.