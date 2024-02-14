Ohio State fired men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann on Wednesday amid a tumultuous season that took another downturn Tuesday with the team's ninth loss in its last 11 outings, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander confirmed. Holtmann and the Buckeyes on Tuesday fell to 14-11 this season after a 62-54 loss at No. 20 Wisconsin which kept the team one game out of last place in the Big Ten standings with a 4-10 conference record.

The in-season ouster comes as a stunner as Holtmann, 52, was not long ago considered one of the top 10 coaches in college basketball. The Buckeyes hired him away from Butler in 2017 to replace coach Thad Matta, and he took the team to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances to begin his tenure. (And likely would have been five if there had been an NCAA Tournament in 2020.)

Holtmann leaves Ohio State with a 137-86 overall record and 67-64 in the Big Ten during a troubling few seasons in Columbus, Ohio, that went sideways. After amassing a 107-56 record through his first five seasons, Ohio State was 30-30 between last season and this season and 9-25 in league play.

The Buckeyes went to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022 but never made it to the second weekend of the Big Dance, with three second-round exits for the program under his watch coming in 2018, 2019 and most recently in 2022.

Ohio State had its first losing season in nearly two decades in 2022-23 and finished 13th in the Big Ten standings. This season has been a near equal mess with the team on track to finish 13th again in the conference regular season race and another missed NCAA Tournament all but certain.

Holtmann rose over the last decade to prominence after rebuilding Gardner-Webb from perennial loser into a 21-win team in the short span of three seasons from 2010-2013. Butler then hired him away as an assistant in 2013-14 before tapping him as its interim head coach then as its head coach, replacing Brandon Miller. He led the Bulldogs to a 70-31 record in three seasons and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, culminating with a trip to the Sweet 16, its first since 2011.

This story will be updated