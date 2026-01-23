The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to win their fourth in a row when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in a key Big Ten matchup on Friday. Ohio State is coming off an 82-74 win over Minnesota on Tuesday, while Michigan downed Indiana 86-72 that same night. The Buckeyes (13-5), who are 0-3 against ranked teams this season, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Wolverines (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten), who are 14-1 against unranked opponents, are 8-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Michigan is a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 164.5. Before making any Ohio State vs. Michigan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 12 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Ohio State vs. Michigan 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -16.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio State vs. Michigan over/under: 164.5 points Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -1754, Ohio State +950 Ohio State vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Michigan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Ohio State vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (163.5 points). The Under has hit in four of the last seven head-to-head meetings between the teams, including one push. The Under has hit in three of the last five Ohio State games, and in five of the last seven Michigan games.

The model projects the Buckeyes to have four players register 13.8 points or more, including Bruce Thornton's projected 21.9 points. The Wolverines, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 10.4 or more points, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is projected to score 15.5 points. The model projects a combined total of 160 points as the Under clears more than 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hit 70% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.