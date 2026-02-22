Longtime Big Ten rivals will meet on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ when the Michigan St. Spartans host the Ohio State Buckeyes. No. 15 Michigan State (21-5, 11-4 Big Ten) has alternated wins and losses over its last four and is coming off a Tuesday victory over UCLA, 82-59. The Buckeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) have alternated wins and losses over their last nine games, most recently defeating Wisconsin, 86-69, on Feb. 17. Michigan State leads the all-time series with 44 wins versus 23 losses, but the programs have split their last eight matchups.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. MSU won the last meeting, 69-62, a year ago. The Spartans are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. MSU is at -617 on the money line. Before making any Michigan State vs. Ohio State college basketball picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Michigan State vs. Ohio State 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Ohio State vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Ohio State spread: Michigan State -10.5 at DraftKings Michigan State vs. Ohio State over/under: 147.5 points Michigan State vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan State -610, Ohio State +440

Top Ohio State vs. Michigan State predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Michigan State vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (147.5 points). The Spartans have been on quite a run with the Over, as the total has been surpassed in each of their last six games. Tom Izzo's offensive is highly efficient, with Jeremy Fears Jr. leading the nation in assists (9.3) as Michigan State ranks in the top 10 in the statistic as a team, while ranking outside the top 200 in terms of turnovers committed per game.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's offense is far ahead of its defense as the Buckeyes are in the top 40, nationally, in offensive rating but outside the top 200 in defensive rating. The Buckeyes are forecasted to have the game's two top scorers, but MSU counters with eight players projected to have more than 5 points, twice as many as Ohio State. The model calls for 151 combined points as the total is surpassed in 59.6% of simulations.

How to make Michigan State vs. Ohio State picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Ohio State spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.