The first Monday college basketball tip involving a power conference is Ohio State vs. Nebraska as Big Ten teams off to a strong start clash. The 13th-ranked Cornhuskers have stormed out to a 14-0 start overall and are 3-0 in conference play. They're coming off a win over No. 9 Michigan State last Friday. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 10-3 with a 2-1 start in the Big Ten play. The Buckeyes knocked off Rutgers on the road on Friday.

Tipoff from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Nebraska odds, while the over/under is 155.5. Before making any Nebraska vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 10 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Ohio State vs. Nebraska 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Nebraska vs. Ohio State:

Ohio State vs. Nebraska spread: Ohio State -2.5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska over/under: 155.5 points Ohio State vs. Nebraska money line: Ohio State -152, Nebraska +127 Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks: See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Nebraska streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Ohio State vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (155.5 points). Seven of Ohio State's 13 games have gone Over. Nebraska has trended to the Under overall, but on the road, the Cornhuskers have seen all four of their games go Over as their offense has excelled away from Pinnacle Bank Arena.

SportsLine's model is projecting five double-digit scorers for Nebraska and six for Ohio State, including a projected 24 points for OSU's Bruce Thornton. It is projecting 156 combined points as the Over hits more than 50% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.