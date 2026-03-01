Longtime Big Ten rivals will meet on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ when the Purdue Boilermakers visit the Ohio State Buckeyes. No. 8 Purdue (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten) has won six of its last seven but dropped its last contest, 76-74, to Michigan State on Thursday. Ohio State (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) is coming off back-to-back losses, including a Wednesday loss to Iowa, 74-57. Ohio State leads the all-time series 34-30.

Tipoff is at 1:30 p.m. ET from the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes have won the last two matchups, each coming by 4 or fewer points. The Boilermakers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Purdue odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 150.5. Before making any Purdue vs. Ohio State college basketball picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Ohio State vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Ohio State spread: Purdue -6.5 at DraftKings Purdue vs. Ohio State over/under: 150.5 points Purdue vs. Ohio State money line: Purdue -309, Ohio State +247 Purdue vs. Ohio State picks: See picks at SportsLine Purdue vs. Ohio State streaming: Paramount+ (sign up here)

Top Ohio State vs. Purdue predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Purdue vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (150.5 points). Each of the last three contests for the Boilermakers have eclipsed the total. Additionally two of Purdue's last three road games have gone over, while the Over is 4-3 for Ohio State over its last four home matchups. For the season, Ohio State games are averaging 152.6 combined points.

Both squads rank in the top six of the Big Ten in points per game. Purdue has one of the sport's most efficient offenses, ranking third in the country in assists but posting the ninth-fewest turnovers. Meanwhile, OSU has a go-to guy in Bruce Thornton, whose 20 ppg are fifth-most in the conference. He is projected to be one of eight total players with at least a dozen points as the Over hits 70% of the time.

