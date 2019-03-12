Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson to return for Big Ten Tournament following suspension

Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson, the leading rebounder and scorer for the Buckeyes this season, has had his suspension lifted and will be available to play in this week's Big Ten Tournament, coach Chris Holtmann announced Monday.

Wesson had been suspended since March 1. He missed the last three games for an undisclosed violation of athletic department policy.

"It'll be interesting to see after a bit of a layoff how quickly we can get back to playing when he's at full strength and when our team's at full strength," coach Chris Holtmann said via The Columbus Dispatch.

There are no details as to the reasoning behind his suspension, but Wesson explained that he was "doing something I wasn't supposed to be doing."

Because Wesson has missed nearly two weeks of action, Ohio State may not have the luxury of expecting him to return to the top-end production he was churning out earlier in the year.

"We've got to be careful not to expect too much, but obviously it's nice to have him back," Holtmann said. "It is a concern. Anytime you have a guy, if he's off a couple days we're worried about his conditioning, much less 14 days. Having said that, trust me, he has done early-morning workouts and afternoon workouts and sometimes twice-a-day conditioning and basketball workouts throughout this stretch."

Ohio State, a No. 8 seed in the the Big Ten Tournament, opens play on Thursday with a second-round matchup against No. 9 seed Indiana at the United Center.