Ohio State is expected to soon reach an agreement with Jake Diebler and then announce that the interim coach who replaced Chris Holtmann last month will be its next full-time men's basketball coach, a source confirmed to CBS Sports on Saturday.

The Columbus Dispatch earlier reported the news.

Diebler, 37, is Valparaiso graduate who has worked at Ohio State since 2019. When Holtmann was fired last month, Diebler was elevated on an interim basis. He then led the Buckeyes to a 6-2 record featuring victories over Purdue and Nebraska while also doing enough to convince his bosses he's worthy of running one of the 20 best programs in the sport without any previous head-coaching experience.

Prior to moving to Ohio State, Diebler was an assistant for Bryce Drew at Vanderbilt, where he was the lead recruiter on 5-star prospect Darius Garland. Put another way, that's when Diebler established himself as a talented recruiter, and these past eight games are when he established himself as a gifted coach. That combination, along with other things, are what provided Ohio State's administration with confidence to make a move that seemed unlikely when Holtmann was fired on Valentine's Day.