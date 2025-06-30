For decades, college basketball's schedule in January and February was dotted with notable games between inter-conference opponents, adding flavor and competitive intrigue to the schedule before March's postseason. Due to a confluence of conference realignment, complications with television rights and resistance from league offices, much of that spirit and intention was drained out of the game in the past 15-plus years.

But now it's coming back.

Ohio State and Virginia — two projected 2026 NCAA Tournament squads — have lovingly agreed to a nonconference affair on Valentine's Day next season, sources told CBS Sports. The game will be organized by Intersport, with the neutral-site venue soon to be determined. The goal is to house the one-off game at an arena that's practical for OSU and UVa fans. Nashville is under consideration as a destination, sources added.

The game should be a plus on the schedule by the time it's played on Feb. 14, 2026. Ohio State returns senior Bruce Thornton, a preseason All-America candidate. Virginia hired Ryan Odom a few months ago to take over in the post-Tony Bennett era. The Buckeyes and Cavaliers both did well in the portal cycle and figure to be in the mix for NCAA Tournament bids next season. There's a good probability this matchup will be Quad 1-level.

Getting this type of game a month before the NCAA Tournament wasn't conceivable as recently as three or four years ago. Now? The February power-conference non-con matchup is back in style.

The Buckeyes and Wahoos are the third notable nonconference game next season between Power Five programs, joining Baylor vs. Louisville (also on Feb. 14, in Fort Worth, Texas) and Duke vs. Michigan (Feb. 21 in Washington, D.C.). Ohio State and Louisville were in discussions previously for a February game, sources said, before Louisville pivoted away to schedule Baylor. Odom and Virginia were all too eager to capitalize and get in a big game outside of ACC play in the lead-up to March, so they linked up with Ohio State.

The growing trend stems from two glamorous February out-of-league games the past two seasons: Gonzaga at Kentucky in 2024 and Duke vs. Illinois last season at Madison Square Garden. Gonzaga's road win proved crucial to GU's turn toward another Sweet 16 run in 2024. Duke ultimately rolled the Illini last season, but the game was spotlighted and applauded for its refreshing change-of-pace approach after nearly two months of conference play across the sport.

"It simulates an NCAA Tournament game," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said last season.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood told CBS Sports in February: "I always look at it as an NCAA Tournament vibe, away from monotony of league play, different attitude, different opponent. ... We need these games throughout the year."

With six high-majors on board for next season, it could be the beginning of a promising tapestry of nonconference scheduling in the back half of the decade. This trend is expected to blossom even more for the 2026-27 season, as college basketball's schedule will increase to 32 games, allowing more inventory and opportunity for teams to schedule a February nonconference matchup. If it grows as some hope it can, sources said, there could be a specific February weekend built intentionally to highlight a litany of nonconference games across television networks to prime the national sports audience as the NFL season ends.