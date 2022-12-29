The Ohio State Buckeyes will wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule when they face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon. Ohio State bounced back from an overtime loss to North Carolina with a 95-61 win over Maine last Wednesday. Alabama A&M is riding a three-game losing streak following a 70-62 loss at Vanderbilt last Thursday.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Alabama A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 145.5.

Ohio State vs. Alabama A&M spread: Ohio State -27.5

Ohio State vs. Alabama A&M over/under: 145.5 points

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is familiar with playing in this type of game, as this will be the third time in five games that the Buckeyes have been favored by more than 20 points. They had no trouble taking care of business the first two times, cruising to blowout wins over St. Francis (Pa.) and Maine, covering the spread on both occasions. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led five scorers in double figures with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the 95-61 win over Maine last Wednesday.

Sensabaugh is off to a phenomenal start with the program, averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game. Junior forward Zed Key is scoring 14.0 points and pulling down a team-best 8.0 rebounds, while senior forward Justice Sueing is adding 13.2 points and 5.3 boards. Ohio State is riding a six-game home winning streak, and Alabama A&M is just 4-16 in its last 20 road games.

Why Alabama A&M can cover

Alabama A&M has been playing competitive basketball of late, covering the spread in losses to South Alabama, then-No. 18 Illinois and Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs rattled off 16 consecutive points to open the second half against Illinois before eventually conceding down the stretch. They also stayed in touch throughout their game against Vanderbilt, easily covering the 18.5-point spread in the 70-62 final.

The Bulldogs do not have a dazzling record coming into this matchup, but they have covered the spread in six straight games. Senior guard Garrett Hicks leads the team with 15.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while junior guard Dailin Smith is adding 12.1 points. Junior guard Messiah Thompson is also scoring in double figures, averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists.

