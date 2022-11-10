Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Ohio State

Current Records: Charleston Southern 1-0; Ohio State 1-0

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play host again and welcome the Charleston Southern Buccaneers to Value City Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Buckeyes entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were totally in charge, breezing past the Robert Morris Colonials 91-53 at home. Four players on OSU scored in the double digits: Justice Sueing (20), Brice Sensabaugh (17), Zed Key (13), and Tanner Holden (12).

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging an 83-52 victory over the Toccoa Falls Eagles.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both OSU and Charleston Southern swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.