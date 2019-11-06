Ohio State vs. Cincinnati live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Ohio State (home) vs. No. 22 Cincinnati (away)

Last Season Records: Ohio State 19-14; Cincinnati 28-6

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Cincinnati went 28-6 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 79-72 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round. Ohio State made it one round further, losing to Houston 74-59 in the second round of the NCAA tournament after a 19-14 regular season.

Since the experts predict a loss, Cincinnati will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bearcats.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Ohio State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.