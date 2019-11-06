Ohio State vs. Cincinnati live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Ohio State vs. Cincinnati basketball game
Who's Playing
Ohio State (home) vs. No. 22 Cincinnati (away)
Last Season Records: Ohio State 19-14; Cincinnati 28-6
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Value City Arena. Cincinnati went 28-6 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 79-72 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round. Ohio State made it one round further, losing to Houston 74-59 in the second round of the NCAA tournament after a 19-14 regular season.
Since the experts predict a loss, Cincinnati will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buckeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bearcats.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Ohio State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 07, 2018 - Ohio State 64 vs. Cincinnati 56
