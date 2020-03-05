Ohio State vs. Illinois live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Illinois @ Ohio State

Current Records: Illinois 20-9; Ohio State 20-9

What to Know

The #19 Ohio State Buckeyes and the #23 Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Value City Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Buckeyes skips in on three wins and the Fighting Illini on four.

OSU strolled past the Michigan Wolverines with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 77-63. OSU can attribute much of their success to guard CJ Walker, who had 15 points and seven assists along with six rebounds, and guard Duane Washington Jr., who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois escaped with a win against the Indiana Hoosiers by the margin of a single free throw, 67-66. The over/under? 133. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. Illinois relied on the efforts of center Kofi Cockburn, who had 15 points in addition to six blocks and five boards, and guard Andres Feliz, who had 15 points in addition to seven boards.

OSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Buckeyes up to 20-9 and Illinois to 20-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: OSU ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.3 on average. The Fighting Illini are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 33rd fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 64.7. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.03

Odds

The Buckeyes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 132

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last six games against Illinois.