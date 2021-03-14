Long-time rivals face off in the 2021 Big Ten Conference championship game when the fifth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes meet the second-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday. Ohio State (21-8), which finished the Big Ten regular-season schedule with a 12-8 mark, advanced on Saturday with a 68-67 win over top-seeded Michigan. Illinois (22-6), which was 16-4 in conference play, defeated third-seeded Iowa 82-71 in the semifinals. The teams split a pair of games during the regular season with the Buckeyes posting an 87-81 win at Illinois on Jan. 16, and the Fighting Illini winning at Ohio State 73-68 on March 6.

Tip-off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Illinois leads the all-time series 107-80. The Illini are six-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Illinois odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 148.

Ohio State vs. Illinois spread: Illinois -6

Ohio State vs. Illinois over-under: 148 points

Ohio State vs. Illinois money line: Illinois -260, Ohio State +210

OSU: Ohio State is 30-15 all-time in Big Ten Tournament play and is making its 10th appearance in the title game

ILL: Illinois is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini are on a roll, winning six straight and 13 of their last 14. One of the main reasons is the play of junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who leads the team in scoring at 21 points per game. He scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win over Iowa on Saturday. For the season, he is also averaging 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals. He is connecting on 49.9 percent of his field goals, including 38.9 percent from 3-point range, and 78.2 percent of his free throws. He is the only player in the country over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn took charge against the Hawkeyes, finishing with 26 points and eight rebounds. For the season, he is averaging 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He has scored 20 points or more nine times, including a season-high 33 points against Minnesota on Dec. 15. Cockburn is second nationally with 15 double-doubles and is third in the NCAA in field goal percentage at 66.5 percent.

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes limped into the tournament on a four-game losing streak, but have quickly turned things around, winning three in a row. Sophomore forward E.J. Liddell has helped lead the way for Ohio State and is averaging 16 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one block per game. He poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in Saturday's win over Michigan. He scored 26 points against Illinois in the Jan. 16 meeting and added 19 in the second matchup on March 6.

Junior guard Duane Washington Jr., who paced the Buckeyes with 24 points and six rebounds on Saturday, is averaging 15.5 points, three assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 40.3 percent of his shots from the floor, including 36.9 percent from 3-point range, and 88.7 percent of his free throws.

