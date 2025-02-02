The Ohio State Buckeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini (14-7, 6-5) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Ohio State went through a rough patch during the opening portion of January, but it has responded with a critical three-game hot streak. The Buckeyes were able to maintain their winning ways with a convincing 83-64 win at Penn State on Thursday, despite entering that game as 3-point underdogs. Illinois has lost three of its last four games, falling to Nebraska in overtime earlier this week.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. The latest Illinois vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Illini as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 156. You can watch Sunday's game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which you can get free for the first week when you sign up here.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Big Ten on CBS, the NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all plus your first week free when you sign up here.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Illinois

Illinois vs. Ohio State date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Illinois vs. Ohio State time: 1 p.m. ET

Illinois vs. Ohio State live stream: Paramount+ (Get a free 7-day trial)

College basketball picks for Ohio State vs. Illinois

Before tuning into the Ohio State vs. Illinois game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2024-25 season on a 202-142 betting roll (+2468) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For Illinois vs. Ohio State, the model is backing Under 156 points to be scored, projecting the teams to combine for 151 points. Illinois enters Sunday's showdown featuring one of the nation's most explosive offenses. The Fighting Illini are scoring 85.2 points per game on average, which ranks eighth in college basketball. However, Illinois has failed to score more than 78 points in three of its last four games, all of which were losses.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has been playing spectacularly on the defensive end of the floor. The Buckeyes have given up 65 or fewer points in their last two games and have allowed only one team to score more than 75 in their past six outings. In addition, the total has gone Under in seven of Ohio State's last 10 games against an opponent from the Big Ten. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.