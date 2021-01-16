A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini at noon ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are 9-4 overall and 6-1 at home, while OSU is 10-3 overall and 2-3 on the road. Illinois is 8-5 against spread and Ohio State has a 7-6 ATS mark.

The Fighting Illini are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Illinois vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146.

Illinois vs. Ohio State spread: Illinois -6.5

Illinois vs. Ohio State over-under: 146 points

Illinois vs. Ohio State money line: Illinois -270; Ohio State +220

What you need to know about Illinois

Illinois fell 66-63 to the Maryland Terrapins last Sunday. That was the first time this season Illinois lost at home. One thing holding Illinois back was the mediocre play of guard Andre Curbelo. He finished with only eight points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

That setback snapped a four-game winning streak for Illinois. The Fighting Illini had also covered in all four of those victories. Guard Ayo Dosunmu leads the team with 22.4 points per game, while center Kofi Cockburn averages 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest.

What you need to know about Ohio State

Meanwhile, OSU picked up a 81-71 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday. Four players on the Buckeyes scored in the double digits: guard Duane Washington Jr. (23), forward Justice Sueing (13), forward Justin Ahrens (12) and forward Kyle Young (12).

The Buckeyes have now won three out of their last four. They've also covered in those three victories. They're on a 5-2 run overall against the spread. Washington Jr. leads the way with 15.7 points per game, and the Buckeyes have been solid on the defensive end, giving up just 66.7 points per game.

