The seventh-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are trending in the wrong direction and face another rugged test against the No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten Conference matchup in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7 Big Ten) followed a seven-game winning streak by dropping three in a row to tumble into fifth place in the conference entering the regular-season finale for both teams. Illinois (19-6, 15-4) is 10-1 since losing to Ohio State on Jan. 16 and bludgeoned second-ranked Michigan 76-53 on the road Tuesday without star guard Ayo Dosunmu (nose, concussion protocol).

Illinois vs. Ohio State: Ohio State -2

Illinois vs. Ohio State over-under: 151 points

ILL: The Illini's 28 Big Ten wins since 2019-20 are tied for the most in school history over two seasons

OSU: The Buckeyes are 12-3 vs. Illinois at Value City Arena

Why Illinois can cover



The Illini are 3-0 without Dosunmu, who was listed as day-to-day Friday by coach Brad Underwood. Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week Andre Curbelo has filled the void, averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds since Dosunmu was sidelined. Curbelo is coming off consecutive 17-point games -- a season high -- on the road against Michigan and Wisconsin, two of the top defensive teams in the Big Ten.

Senior guard Trent Frazier is averaging a career-low 10.9 points but he led the way against Michigan with his second 22-point outing in the past four games. Underwood calls Frazier one of the nation's top defensive players and he sparked an elite performance that limited Michigan to 53 points -- 25 below its season scoring average. Center Kofi Cockburn is second in the NCAA with 15 double-doubles, including one against the Buckeyes.

Why Ohio State can cover

Illinois brings out the best in sophomore power forward E.J. Liddell, who paces the Buckeyes in scoring (15.9 points) and rebounding (6.7). He registered his first career double-double as a freshman with 17 points and 11 rebounds vs. the Illini and scored a career-high 26 points against them in the January matchup. He has scored in double figures in 11 of the past 12 games, including six performances of at least 20 points.

Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. was limited to a season low-tying seven points vs. Iowa on Sunday after averaging 19.0 points over the previous six games. Second to Liddell with an average of 15.3 points, he has made at least one 3-pointer in 29 consecutive games despite going 2 of 12 from behind the arc in the last two. Guard CJ Walker has scored in double figures and shot at least 50 percent in six consecutive games.

