Ohio State vs. Indiana: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Ohio State vs. Indiana basketball game

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Ohio State

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET on Saturday at Value City Arena. OSU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 73.05 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between OSU and the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Buckeyes wrapped it up with a 71-59 win on the road. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard D.J. Carton (17), forward Justin Ahrens (12), forward Andre Wesson (11), and forward Kaleb Wesson (11).

Ohio State's victory lifted them to 13-7 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to. We'll see if OSU can repeat their recent success or if IU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last seven games against Indiana.

  • Jan 11, 2020 - Indiana 66 vs. Ohio State 54
  • Mar 14, 2019 - Ohio State 79 vs. Indiana 75
  • Feb 10, 2019 - Ohio State 55 vs. Indiana 52
  • Feb 23, 2018 - Ohio State 80 vs. Indiana 78
  • Jan 30, 2018 - Ohio State 71 vs. Indiana 56
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Indiana 96 vs. Ohio State 92
  • Jan 10, 2016 - Indiana 85 vs. Ohio State 60
