Ohio State vs. Indiana: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Ohio State

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET on Saturday at Value City Arena. OSU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 73.05 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between OSU and the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Buckeyes wrapped it up with a 71-59 win on the road. OSU got double-digit scores from four players: guard D.J. Carton (17), forward Justin Ahrens (12), forward Andre Wesson (11), and forward Kaleb Wesson (11).

Ohio State's victory lifted them to 13-7 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to. We'll see if OSU can repeat their recent success or if IU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last seven games against Indiana.