We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. Both teams are 13-9 and Ohio State is 9-3 at home, while Indiana is 1-4 on the road. The Hoosiers have won and covered the spread in three of the last four head-to-head matchups with the Buckeyes.

So far this season, Indiana is 10-11 against the spread while Ohio State is 7-15 against the number. However, the Buckeyes are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 141.5 points. Before entering any Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -5.5

Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 141.5 points

Ohio State vs. Indiana money line: Ohio State -253, Indiana +206

What you need to know about Ohio State

Ohio State fell just short of the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 79-77 on Friday. Ohio State's loss came about despite a quality game from Felix Okpara, who scored 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and two steals. Bruce Thornton was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

After winning at least 20 games in Chris Holtmann's first five seasons and making the NCAA Tournament all four years where one was held, the Buckeyes went 16-19 last season and are in jeopardy of missing the tournament once again. They've now lost seven of their last eight games.

What you need to know about Indiana

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Indiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. The Hoosiers fell 85-71 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Kel'el Ware, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Galloway, who scored 12 points to go along with six assists and two steals. Ware has now managed a double-double in four of his last five games and the Oregon transfer is now averaging 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season while Galloway is averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 assists per game.

