Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from model on 22-13 run

It's a meeting of desperate teams when the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday in a Big Ten matchup at Value City Arena. The Hoosiers (15-6, 5-5) fought to a 66-54 victory in the first game of the season series with Ohio State (13-7, 3-6). Now the Buckeyes get their chance on their home floor, where they are 9-2 this season. They have lost six of their last eight but come in rested after a victory against Northwestern on Sunday. The Hoosiers have lost two in a row, falling to Penn State 64-49 on Wednesday, and they are 1-4 away from home.

Tip-off is set for noon ET in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 133.5.

Indiana vs. Ohio State spread: Buckeyes -7.5

Indiana vs. Ohio State over-under: 133.5

Indiana vs. Ohio State money line: Buckeyes -350, Hoosiers +274

OSU: F Andre Wesson has scored at least 11 in five of the last six games.

IND: The Hoosiers are averaging 24.2 free throw attempts per game.

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread on its home court this season, and the Buckeyes play strong defense and have been relying heavily on the 3-pointer recently. Forward Kaleb Wesson is the star, averaging 13.9 points and 9.6 rebounds and blocking 1.2 shots per game. Kyle Young plays close to the rim and grabs 6.2 rebounds for a team that allows just 61.5 points per game.

The Buckeyes, who have covered the spread in eight of their 12 games after a victory, shoot 38.2 percent from 3-point range. Wesson, Duane Washington and Kaleb's brother, Andre Wesson, all shoot better than 40 percent and have at least 65 attempts from long range. Washington scores 11.2 a game and will take on a bigger role with D.J. Carton taking a leave from the team.

Why Indiana can cover

Even so, the Buckeyes are a lock to cover the Ohio State vs. Indiana spread. Indiana, which is 7-3 against the spread with the rest disadvantage, plays a physical game. That approach paid off in the first meeting with the Buckeyes. The Hoosiers forced 16 turnovers and went to the free-throw line 36 times, outscoring the Buckeyes by nine at the stripe despite making just 55.6 percent of their attempts. They held Ohio State to a 32.7-percent field-goal percentage.

The Hoosiers are 11-9 as an underdog over the past two seasons, and Rob Phinisee and Devonte Green are key pieces. Green averages 10.4 points and had 19 off the bench in the last meeting, while Phinisee averages 3.2 assists and hit three of four 3-pointers against the Buckeyes. Trayce Jackson-Davis averages team highs with 14 points and 7.9 rebounds.

