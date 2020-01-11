Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 11 predictions from computer simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Ohio State and Indiana.
The Indiana Hoosiers will take on the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at noon ET at Assembly Hall in Big Ten action that helps get the college basketball schedule for Saturday underway. Indiana is 12-3 overall and 10-1 at home, while OSU is 11-4 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Buckeyes are favored by two points in the latest Indiana vs. Ohio State odds, with the over-under for total points set at 135. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Indiana vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Hoosiers narrowly escaped with a victory in a 66-62 final against Northwestern in their last outing. Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 21 points along with seven rebounds. Jackson-Davis, an NBA prospect, has been impressive in his freshman year, averaging 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. He'll have a tough challenge, however, against Ohio State's top-tier defense that gives up just 58.9 points per game.
Despite their defense, the Buckeyes come into this matchup struggling overall. They've dropped three straight and have opened Big Ten play just 1-3. But there's plenty of talent on this squad that has knocked off teams like Kentucky and Villanova this season. Forward Kaleb Wesson (14.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg) is tough to handle in the paint with his 6-foot-9, 270-pound frame. Sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. averages 11.4 points and knocks down 43.9 percent of his 3-point attempts.
A couple numbers to consider in this matchup: Indiana ranks 28th in the nation when it comes to field-goal percentage (46.4). The Buckeyes aren't far behind, however, hitting 46.1 percent of their shots.
So who wins Indiana vs. Ohio State? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
-
