Ohio State vs. Iowa odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions by model on 54-30 run

Teams looking to build on their postseason resumes meet when the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes host the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten action on Thursday. The Hawkeyes (18-8), who are tied for third in the conference with three other teams at 9-6, are 12-1 at home this year, while the Buckeyes (17-8), who are ninth in the Big Ten at 7-7, are 3-5 on the road.

Tip-off from Carver-Hawkeye Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Iowa leads the all-time series 78-76. The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 144.5.

Ohio State vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -2.5

Ohio State vs. Iowa over-under: 144.5 points

Ohio State vs. Iowa money line: Ohio State +123, Iowa -148

OSU: Is 12th in the nation in scoring defense at 61.4 points per game

IA: Is 5-3 against ranked opponents this season

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in scoring offense at 78.2 points per game. Iowa led the conference in scoring two of the last six seasons, including last year. The Hawkeyes have already clinched their second consecutive winning season and eighth in the past nine years. They are also looking for their second NCAA Tournament appearance in a row.

All-America candidate Luka Garza is one of two players nationally to average more than 23 points and nine rebounds per game. He ranks first in the Big Ten in scoring (23.7 points), second in double-doubles (13) and fourth in rebounding (9.7). Garza has scored 20-plus points in 11 Big Ten games in a row, the longest streak by an Iowa player since Fred Brown (13) in 1971 and most by any Big Ten player over the last 20 years.

Why Ohio State can cover

Even so, the Hawkeyes aren't a lock to cover the Ohio State vs. Iowa spread. That's because the Buckeyes have been red hot, winning five of six, including a 68-52 win over Purdue on Saturday. Ohio State never trailed in the game and hit on 9 of 20 (.450) from 3-point range. The Buckeyes have already clinched their 16th consecutive winning season and 21st in 22 years. They are also looking for their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 12th in the past 15 years.

Junior forward Kaleb Wesson leads the Buckeyes in points (14.1) and rebounds (9.4) and is third in assists (2.1). He has recorded 10 double-doubles this season and has been red hot of late, scoring in double figures in five of the last six games, including two double-doubles. On Feb. 4 at Michigan, Wesson poured in 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 61-58 victory.

