Ohio State vs. Iowa odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 107-79 run

The No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes are on the road in Big Ten play on Tuesday night as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena for a 7 p.m. ET tip. The Buckeyes are three-point favorites at home with the total at 141 in the latest Ohio State vs. Iowa odds. C.J. Jackson is expected to return to the lineup for Ohio State after missing the Maryland game, while Iowa rebounded from its own loss to Maryland by beating Indiana at home on Friday. With Ohio State looking to solidify its NCAA Tournament resume and Iowa playing for seeding, Tuesday's matchup should be intriguing.

For Tuesday's Big Ten battle, the model knows that Ohio State will be leaning on its defense to slow the pace. The Buckeyes rank 19th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency and are 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed. They do a great job of keeping their men in front of them and rotating when beaten to effectively contest shots and make scoring a grind.

Look for C.J. Jackson, Luther Muhammad, Duane Washington Jr. and Keyshawn Woods to pressure the ball on the perimeter and use their speed to close out on shooters. Then Kalen Wesson and Andre Wesson will use their physical strength to keep the Hawkeyes off the offensive glass and get things started the other way.

The Hawkeyes, however, have a great chance of covering the Ohio State vs. Iowa spread as well.

The big reason why Iowa is the No. 8 team in adjusted offensive efficiency is its ability to attack and get to the free-throw line where it can simultaneously score and tax shorter benches. The Hawkeyes rank sixth in the nation in free-throw attempts per field goal attempt and shoot 75 percent from the stripe when they get there.

Against an Ohio State team that typically only runs eight deep, that's a huge potential asset for Iowa. Kaleb Wesson has fouled out five times in Big Ten play this season and has had his minutes dip into the low 20s when he's been nursing four fouls on a number of other occasions. So if Iowa can go right at the talented Ohio State big, it could score the upset on the road.

