The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-8) will return from a six-day layoff when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-7) on Monday night in Big Ten play. Ohio State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 73-70 win at then-No. 11 Purdue last Tuesday, pulling off the upset as a 10.5-point underdog. Iowa put an end to a three-game losing skid of its own last Friday, recording a 76-75 win over Penn State. The Nittany Lions scored seven straight points to close the game, but Iowa held on for the win.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Value City Arena. Ohio State is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under is 157.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Iowa vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Iowa spread: Ohio State -8.5

Ohio State vs. Iowa over/under: 157.5 points

Ohio State vs. Iowa money line: Ohio State: -339, Iowa: +270

Why Ohio State can cover

Ohio State has played five consecutive one-possession games against strong Big Ten opponents, including its upset win at Purdue last week. The Buckeyes were able to take six days off since that win, giving them time to rest and prepare for this matchup. They overcame a 16-point deficit in their win over the Boilermakers, as grad student Micah Parrish had 17 of his 22 points in the second half.

Parrish is one of four double-digit scorers on the roster, averaging 11.2 points per game. Junior guard Bruce Thornton leads Ohio State with 17.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, while sophomore forward Devin Royal is adding 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. The Buckeyes are 13-5 in their last 18 home games, and they have covered the spread in 12 of their last 18 conference games.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa has won six of its last 10 games outright, and two of the losses during that stretch came by 10 points or fewer. The Hawkeyes snapped a three-game skid with a 76-75 win over Penn State last Friday, despite the Nittany Lions going on a late run. Sophomore forward Owen Freeman had 16 points and nine rebounds, shooting 5 of 9 from the floor.

Senior guard Drew Thelwell finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, knocking down three triples. Freeman leads Iowa with 16.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while senior forward Payton Sandfort is adding 16.2 points and 5.8 boards. Ohio State has only covered the spread three times in its last 16 January games.

