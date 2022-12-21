Who's Playing

Maine @ Ohio State

Current Records: Maine 6-5; Ohio State 7-3

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Ohio State Buckeyes at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Value City Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

There's no need to mince words: the Black Bears lost to the Akron Zips on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 87-55.

Meanwhile, OSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 89-84 to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Guard Sean McNeil just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 37 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Maine have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 24-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Maine is now 6-5 while OSU sits at 7-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Maine enters the game with 10.3 steals per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. But the Buckeyes rank 34th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.3 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 24-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.