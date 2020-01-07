Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven simulation

It's a showdown between two of the Big Ten's top teams when the 11th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes visit the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night. The Buckeyes are 11-3 after losing their last two games, most recently dropping a 61-57 decision to Wisconsin on Saturday. The Terrapins are 12-2 and winners of their last two after they stumbled following a 10-0 start. Ohio State is led by forward Kaleb Wesson and a defense that is among the best in the nation, allowing just 58.4 points per game. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. is the leader of a Maryland offense that averages 75.4 points.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. The Terrapins are a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Maryland vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 134.5. Before considering your Ohio State vs. Maryland picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio State vs. Maryland spread: Terrapins -2.5

Ohio State vs. Maryland over-under: 134.5

Ohio State vs. Maryland money line: Maryland -148, Ohio State +118

MD: G Anthony Cowan has 10 assists and no turnovers over the past two games.

OSU: F Kaleb Wesson is averaging 17.8 points over the last six games.

The favorite is 7-2 against the spread in the last nine meetings, and the Terrapins are led by Cowan's 16.4 points and 4.3 assists per game. Forward Jalen Smith has made a big leap in his sophomore season, posting nearly a double-double in averaging 13.5 points and 9.9 rebounds. Sophomore Aaron Wiggins has been a consistent presence, scoring 11.2 points and grabbing 6.4 rebounds, and Darryl Morsell averages 8.6 points and has two double-doubles this season.

Smith and Wiggins are the biggest reasons the Terrapins are fifth in the nation in pulling down 42.6 rebounds per contest. Maryland, which is 5-4 against the spread as a home favorite, allows an average of 61.8 points, and opponents are shooting just 37.7 percent from the field. The 6-foot-10 Smith also can deter shooters, averaging 2.3 blocked shots per game, and Cowan and Wiggins each average more than a steal per contest.

But just because the Terrapins can crash the boards doesn't mean they will cover the Ohio State vs. Maryland spread.

The Buckeyes are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games, and they are third in the nation in holding opponents to 35.8 percent shooting from the field. They also are ninth in the nation in outscoring opponents by an average of 17 points per game. Wesson is in the middle of it all. The senior, who opted to come back after testing the NBA waters after last season, is averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game. He also shoots 43.5 percent from 3-point range.

Duane Washington is the top outside shooter, making 47.5 percent of his 61 3-point attempts for the Buckeyes, who are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight against a team with a winning percentage above .600. Washington averages 11.8 points, and six other players average at least seven. Wesson gets help on the boards from Kyle Young, who averages 6.8 rebounds, while guards D.J. Carton (2.7 assists) and CJ Walker (3.4) are the main distributors.

