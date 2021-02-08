The Maryland Terrapins and the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at the Xfinity Center. Maryland is 10-9 overall and 7-4 at home, while the Buckeyes are 15-4 overall and 5-3 on the road. Ohio State has won seven of its last eight games, while Maryland limps into Monday's matchup having lost three of its last five.

The Buckeyes are favored by three-points in the latest Maryland vs. Ohio State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 138.

Maryland vs. Ohio State spread: Maryland +3

Maryland vs. Ohio State over-under: 138 points

Maryland vs. Ohio State money line: Ohio State -150, Maryland +130



What you need to know about Maryland

Maryland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as the Terrapins fell 55-50 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Guard Aaron Wiggins wasn't much of a difference maker for the Terrapins; Wiggins finished with only two points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court. Despite struggling in his last start, Wiggins is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

The Terrapins have struggled to cover the spread on their home floor. In fact, Maryland is 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games. The Terrapins have also lost 10 of their last 13 games when playing as the underdog.

What you need to know about Ohio State

Meanwhile, Ohio State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Thursday, sneaking past 89-85. Ohio State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Kyle Young, who had 16 points in addition to six boards, and forward Justice Sueing, who dropped a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists.

Ohio State has won seven of its last eight games, but the Buckeyes have struggled mightily against Maryland in recent years. In fact, Ohio State has lost seven of its last 10 meetings against the Terrapins. However, the Buckeyes are 7-1 in their last eight games against a Big Ten opponent.

