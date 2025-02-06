The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Maryland Terrapins for a conference clash in the Big Ten on Thursday. The unranked Buckeyes are 13-9 on the season and are 5-6 in the conference, while the Terps are No. 18 in the nation after a 17-5 start with a 7-4 record in the Big Ten. The two squads have split their last 10 meetings both straight up and against the spread, but Ohio State has won and covered two of the last three.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are favored by 2 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Maryland odds, while the over/under is 146.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Maryland vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Maryland spread: Ohio State -2

Ohio State vs. Maryland over/under: 146.5 points

Ohio State vs. Maryland money line: Ohio State -138, Maryland +116

Why Ohio State can cover

After a string of three wins, Ohio State's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. The Buckeyes fell 87-79 to Illinois. Ohio State's defeat didn't obscure the performances of Devin Royal, who went 10 for 18 en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds, and Bruce Thornton, who scored 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Despite failing to cover as 6.5-point underdogs on Saturday, the Buckeyes have now covered the spread in four of their last six games overall and have also covered in five of their past six games at home against the Terps. They've covered in 13 of their last 20 against Big Ten opponents. See which team to pick here.

Why Maryland can cover

Meanwhile, Maryland has had a week off to try to build on a 76-68 win last Wednesday over Wisconsin. Ja'Kobi Gillespie led the charge by posting 16 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Rodney Rice went 5 for 9 from the field en route to 16 points as well.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Terrapins and they've won six of their last seven games overall. Maryland has covered the spread in four of its five games as a road underdog. See which team to pick here.

