Ohio State vs. Michigan odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven model

The Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Crisler Center. Michigan is 13-8 overall and 8-3 at home, while OSU is 14-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Wolverines have won two straight after losing four in a row. The Buckeyes have won three of their past five games. The Wolverines are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, while the over-under is set at 136.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks.

Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan vs. Ohio State:

Michigan vs. Ohio State spread: Wolverines -2.5

Michigan vs. Ohio State over-under: 136 points

Michigan vs. Ohio State money line: Michigan -142, Ohio State 124

What you need to know about Michigan

The Wolverines didn't much room to spare in their game with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 69-63 win. Brandon Johns Jr. had a career-high 20 points in addition to seven boards. Jon Teske added 14. Zavier Simpson returned from a one-game suspension and had nine points and 10 assists. Michigan won its 10th consecutive game at Madison Square Garden.

Michigan enters the contest with a 46.9 field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. But OSU have been holding its opponents to a field-goal percentage of 38.3, which places them 15th in college basketball. .

What you need to know about Ohio State

OSU was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, 68-59. The Buckeyes got double-digit scores from four players: Kaleb Wesson (15), CJ Walker (14), Justin Ahrens (11), and Andre Wesson (10). Ohio State led by nine points at halftime.

DJ Carton missed the game for personal reasons. There is no timetable for his return.

The model has simulated Michigan vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

