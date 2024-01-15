Teams looking to get back on track face off in an MLK Day matchup when the Ohio State Buckeyes battle the Michigan Wolverines in a key Big Ten Conference matchup on Monday. The Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten), who have lost two in a row, are coming off a 71-60 loss to No. 15 Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Wolverines (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten), who have dropped five in a row, lost 64-57 at Maryland on Thursday. Michigan defeated Ohio State in the only meeting last season, 77-69, at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Tipoff from the Crisler Center is set for noon ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 107-82, but Michigan holds a 50-40 edge in games in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes are 1-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Ohio State -1

Ohio State vs. Michigan over/under: 147 points

Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Ohio State -119, Michigan -101

OSU: The Buckeyes have hit the team total Under in 10 of their last 16 road games (+3.10 units)

MICH: The Wolverines have hit the game total Over in 15 of their last 20 games at home (+9.50 units)

Why Ohio State can cover

Sophomore guard Bruce Thornton helps power the Buckeyes. In 16 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.6 points, 4.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 42.6% of his shots from the floor and 81.2% of his free throws. He has reached double-digit scoring in 14 games, including a season-high 29 points in a 92-81 win over No. 17 Alabama on Nov. 24.

Senior forward Jamison Battle, in his first year with the program after spending the last two seasons at Minnesota, has also started all 16 games for Ohio State. In 31.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is connecting on 47.5% of his field goals, including a blistering 46.8% from 3-point range, and 90.9% of his free throws. Battle is coming off an 18-point and eight-rebound effort in the loss to Wisconsin last week.

Why Michigan can cover

Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel leads the Wolverines, averaging 17.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and one steal per game. He is coming off an 11-point and five-assist performance in a 79-73 loss to Penn State on Jan. 7. He was unable to play at Maryland due to his team suspension. McDaniel has scored 33 points in two games this season, including in a 106-101 double-overtime loss to Florida on Dec. 19.

Also helping Michigan is senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua. He is in his first season with the team after spending four years at Tennessee. In 16 starts for the Wolverines, he is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 33.8 minutes of action. He has registered four double-doubles, including a 24-point, 11-rebound effort in the loss to Florida.

