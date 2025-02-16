A heated Big Ten rivalry renews Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ when the Ohio State Buckeyes host the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines. Michigan is 18-5 under new head coach Dusty May and it is atop the Big Ten standings at 11-2. Ohio State (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten) is trending towards an NCAA Tournament berth, and a win in this one would go a long way in helping its bubble case.

Tipoff is 1 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Ohio State vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus list the Buckeyes as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 150.5.

Here are three college basketball best bets for Ohio State vs. Michigan (on CBS and Paramount+) on Sunday:

Over 150.5 (-110)

The Buckeyes have been trending to the Over, recently hitting it three times in their past four matchups. Both teams are prolific offensively as well with Ohio State averaging 79.8 points per game and Michigan averaging 81.4. The Wolverines are hitting 49.1% of their shots from the field.

The Pick: Over 149.5 -- The Over hits in 52% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Ohio State 78, Michigan 72

Ohio State -2.5 (-108)

The Wolverines might be winning at a higher percentage overall, but they've failed to cover in eight straight games. Ohio State, meanwhile, is 10-4 against the spread at home this season, while Michigan is 5-7 ATS on the road. The Buckeyes swept the season series last year and won 77-63 in Columbus.

The Pick: Ohio State -2.5 -- The Buckeyes cover in 60% of simulations

Projected final score: Ohio State 78, Michigan 72

Michigan Under 74.5 team total points (-120)

The Wolverines are averaging 81.4 points per game this season, but they've struggled to keep up with that pace on the road. In fact, Michigan has scored 70 or fewer points in each of their last three away games, averaging 66.7 points per game during that three-game stretch. Ohio State has also held opponents to 70 or fewer points in three consecutive games on its home floor.

The Pick: Michigan Under 74.5 team total points

Projected final score: Ohio State 78, Michigan 72

