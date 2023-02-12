Who's Playing
Michigan State @ Ohio State
Current Records: Michigan State 15-9; Ohio State 11-13
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Value City Arena. MSU should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Buckeyes will be looking to regain their footing.
OSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 69-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats. A silver lining for OSU was the play of forward Justice Sueing, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. The top scorer for MSU was forward Joey Hauser (20 points).
The Buckeyes are now 11-13 while the Spartans sit at 15-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: OSU ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.7 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Michigan State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Ohio State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Ohio State 80 vs. Michigan State 69
- Feb 25, 2021 - Michigan State 71 vs. Ohio State 67
- Jan 31, 2021 - Ohio State 79 vs. Michigan State 62
- Mar 08, 2020 - Michigan State 80 vs. Ohio State 69
- Mar 15, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Ohio State 70
- Feb 17, 2019 - Michigan State 62 vs. Ohio State 44
- Jan 05, 2019 - Michigan State 86 vs. Ohio State 77
- Jan 07, 2018 - Ohio State 80 vs. Michigan State 64
- Feb 14, 2017 - Michigan State 74 vs. Ohio State 66
- Jan 15, 2017 - Ohio State 72 vs. Michigan State 67
- Mar 11, 2016 - Michigan State 81 vs. Ohio State 54
- Mar 05, 2016 - Michigan State 91 vs. Ohio State 76
- Feb 23, 2016 - Michigan State 81 vs. Ohio State 62