Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Ohio State

Current Records: Michigan State 15-9; Ohio State 11-13

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Value City Arena. MSU should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Buckeyes will be looking to regain their footing.

OSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 69-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats. A silver lining for OSU was the play of forward Justice Sueing, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, MSU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. The top scorer for MSU was forward Joey Hauser (20 points).

The Buckeyes are now 11-13 while the Spartans sit at 15-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: OSU ranks 32nd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Michigan State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Ohio State.