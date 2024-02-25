The final game of a Sunday tripleheader on CBS features Michigan State hosting Ohio State in a Big Ten showdown. This will mark the first and only matchup between the two programs this season.

Ohio State fired former coach Chris Holtmann earlier this month, and assistant coach Jake Diebler is serving as the interim coach for the remainder of the season. The Buckeyes knocked off No. 3 Purdue at home last weekend and followed it up by falling to Minnesota, 88-79.

Michigan State is on the cusp of extending its NCAA Tournament streak to 26 consecutive seasons. The last time the Spartans missed the NCAA Tournament was during the 1996-97 season.

Earlier in the week, Michigan State had its three-game win streak snapped with a 78-71 home loss to Iowa. MSU started the season as the No. 4 team in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Despite some early season struggles, the Spartans are 17-10 overall.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State live

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Breslin Center -- East Lansing, Michigan

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Ohio State vs. Michigan State prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Ohio State has lost 17 consecutive road games dating back to last season. The Buckeyes are just a different team away from home and they have two more chances (Ohio State and Rutgers) to snap that dreaded streak. Michigan State is coming off a lackluster performance at home in which it lost as nearly a double-digit favorite. It's hard to see the Spartans laying another egg in front of the home crowd in East Lansing. Prediction: Michigan State -10

