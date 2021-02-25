The Michigan State Spartans and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Michigan State is 12-9 overall and 9-3 at home, while the Buckeyes are 18-5 overall and 7-3 on the road. Michigan State has dominated this series over the years, winning seven of its last 10 meetings against Ohio State.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State spread: Michigan State +4

Michigan State vs. Ohio State over-under: 145.5 points

What you need to know about Michigan State

Michigan State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, winning 81-72. Guard Joshua Langford and forward Aaron Henry were among the main playmakers for MSU as the former dropped a double-double with 16 rebounds and 13 points, and the latter had 20 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Henry leads the Spartans in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game. The junior forward has scored 20 or more points in each of his last two outings, and he recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Michigan State's 79-62 defeat against Ohio State earlier this season.

What you need to know about Ohio State

Meanwhile, Ohio State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as the Buckeyes fell 92-87 to the Michigan Wolverines. Despite the defeat, Ohio State got a solid performance out of guard Duane Washington Jr., who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points. For the season, Washington Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Ohio State has won 10 of its last 12 games and the Buckeyes are 6-0 against the spread in their last six road games. However, Ohio State is 4-10 against the spread in its last 14 meetings with the Spartans.

