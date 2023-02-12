A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Value City Arena. Ohio State is 11-13 overall and 8-4 at home, while Michigan State is 15-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS.

The Buckeyes are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 137. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Ohio State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State spread: Ohio State -3.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan State over/under: 137 points

Ohio State vs. Michigan State money line: Ohio State -160, Michigan State +135

What you need to know about Michigan State

The Spartans didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Maryland Terrapins last week, but they still walked away with a 63-58 win. The top scorer for MSU was forward Joey Hauser (20 points). For the season, Hauser is averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He's knocking down 47.1% of his field goals and 41.0% of his 3-point attempts.

The Spartans are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games played on Sunday. Michigan State is also 0-4 ATS in its last four games on the road against a team with a winning home record.

What you need to know about Ohio State

Meanwhile, Ohio State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as the Buckeyes fell 69-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Forward Justice Sueing put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points in addition to eight boards. Seuing enters Sunday's showdown averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

The Buckeyes are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games following a loss. Ohio State has covered the spread just once in their last 11 games overall.

