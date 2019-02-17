Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, online

After a three-game losing skid that ended Michigan State's month of January and bled into February, Sparty appears to be back on track. They've reeled off two straight wins -- a blowout of Minnesota, and an impressive roadie over Wisconsin -- to reassume their spot atop the Big Ten standings. Sunday awaits another test against a familiar foe in Ohio State.

The Buckeyes, however, are on a vastly different path than Michigan State. After they seemingly reconciled their struggles following a six-loss January, winning three straight to open February, they fell to surging Illinois at home Thursday. Talk about a heart-breaker. The Buckeyes are desperate for a win to remain in NCAA Tournament consideration -- and a road win over Michigan State would certainly do the trick to re-amp their spirits.

All eyes will be on East Lansing Sunday as the two face off with real NCAA Tournament and Big Ten regular season title ramifications on the line.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 1 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where : Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan



: Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)

CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Michigan State -12

There have been tiny chinks exposed in Sparty's armor since the last time these two teams played in early January. But one strength remains: their homecourt advantage. Save for an inexplicable OT loss to Indiana two weeks ago, Michigan State hasn't lost at home all season. I think it remains near-flawless with another win on Sunday. Pick: Michigan State 85, Ohio State 80

