Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Ohio State
Current Records: Minnesota 6-8; Ohio State 10-5
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost both of their matches to the Ohio State Buckeyes last season on scores of 64-75 and 45-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Golden Gophers and OSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Value City Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 81-79 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of forward Dawson Garcia, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Meanwhile, OSU came up short against the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday, falling 80-73. Despite the defeat, OSU got a solid performance out of forward Justice Sueing, who had 21 points along with five boards.
The Golden Gophers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-0 ATS in away games but only 6-8 all in all.
The losses put Minnesota at 6-8 and the Buckeyes at 10-5. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is eighth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. OSU's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 19th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.90%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ohio State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Ohio State 70 vs. Minnesota 45
- Jan 27, 2022 - Ohio State 75 vs. Minnesota 64
- Mar 11, 2021 - Ohio State 79 vs. Minnesota 75
- Jan 03, 2021 - Minnesota 77 vs. Ohio State 60
- Jan 23, 2020 - Minnesota 62 vs. Ohio State 59
- Dec 15, 2019 - Minnesota 84 vs. Ohio State 71
- Dec 02, 2018 - Ohio State 79 vs. Minnesota 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Ohio State 67 vs. Minnesota 49
- Jan 25, 2017 - Ohio State 78 vs. Minnesota 72
- Jan 08, 2017 - Minnesota 78 vs. Ohio State 68
- Dec 30, 2015 - Ohio State 78 vs. Minnesota 63