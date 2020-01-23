Ohio State vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Ohio State

Current Records: Minnesota 10-8; Ohio State 12-6

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing at home against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The game between OSU and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday was not particularly close, with OSU falling 90-76. The Buckeyes' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Duane Washington Jr., who had 20 points, and F Kaleb Wesson, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday, falling 64-56. Minnesota got a solid performance out of C Daniel Oturu, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take OSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

The Buckeyes ended up a good deal behind the Golden Gophers when they played the last time the two teams met in December, losing 84-71. Maybe the Buckeyes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last six games against Minnesota.