Ohio State vs. Minnesota live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Ohio State
Current Records: Minnesota 10-8; Ohio State 12-6
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be playing at home against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The game between OSU and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday was not particularly close, with OSU falling 90-76. The Buckeyes' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Duane Washington Jr., who had 20 points, and F Kaleb Wesson, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday, falling 64-56. Minnesota got a solid performance out of C Daniel Oturu, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take OSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
The Buckeyes ended up a good deal behind the Golden Gophers when they played the last time the two teams met in December, losing 84-71. Maybe the Buckeyes will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Ohio State have won four out of their last six games against Minnesota.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Minnesota 84 vs. Ohio State 71
- Dec 02, 2018 - Ohio State 79 vs. Minnesota 59
- Jan 20, 2018 - Ohio State 67 vs. Minnesota 49
- Jan 25, 2017 - Ohio State 78 vs. Minnesota 72
- Jan 08, 2017 - Minnesota 78 vs. Ohio State 68
- Dec 30, 2015 - Ohio State 78 vs. Minnesota 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Ohio St. vs. Minnesota odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Ohio State vs. Minnesota game 10,000...
-
Monmouth played a role in KU-KSU brawl?
This early-season moment might help explain why the Kansas vs. Kansas State fight happened
-
Suspensions doled out for KU, KSU fight
The Big 12 passed down its punishments stemming from Tuesday night's fight in Lawrence
-
Top Picks: College basketball best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Kansas suspends De Sousa indefinitely
De Sousa was prominently involved in Tuesday night's brawl and is suspended pending further...
-
Why KU, KSU finished game after scuffle
A new NCAA rule forced Kansas and K-State to finish out Tuesday's game after a full-fledged...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home