Get ready for a 2021 Big Ten Tournament battle as the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Minnesota is 14-14 on the season and is the No. 13 seed, while the Buckeyes are 18-8 and enter as the No. 5 seed. Ohio State has won and covered in six of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with Minnesota.

However, the Golden Gophers dominated when the teams met on Jan. 3, winning 77-60 as one-point home favorites. The Buckeyes are favored by 11 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Minnesota odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 145.

Ohio State vs. Minnesota spread: Ohio State -11

Ohio State vs. Minnesota over-under: 145 points

Ohio State vs. Minnesota money line: Ohio State -700, Minnesota +475

What you need to know about Ohio State

OSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as it fell 73-68 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Forward E.J. Liddell (19 points) was the top scorer for OSU and Liddell is now averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the season.

Ohio State has struggled defensively during its current four-game losing streak, allowing opponents to shoot 50.0 percent from the floor during that span. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have shot just 18-of-60 from the 3-point line in their last three games and they'll need to have a better shooting night against a Minnesota defense that has been susceptible to getting beat from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about Minnesota

Meanwhile, Minnesota advanced in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament after a successful outing on Wednesday, managing a 51-46 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The top scorer for Minnesota was guard Tre' Williams (14 points) and Marcus Carr also had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds in the low-scoring affair.

Carr is averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game this season and his ability to create for himself and teammates makes Minnesota a tough out despite the team ending the regular season on a seven-game losing streak. However, as a streaky shooter (32.4 percent from the 3-point line), Carr will have to get hot with Minnesota needing to win the tournament to make The Big Dance.

