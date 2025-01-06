The Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten action on Monday. Ohio State is 9-5 overall, including 1-2 in the Big Ten. Minnesota is 8-6 overall, including 0-3 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are coming off a 69-62 loss to Michigan State on Friday. The Golden Gophers are coming off an 81-61 loss to Purdue on Thursday. Minnesota and Ohio State split their two meetings last season with the home team winning each time and Ohio State is 4-3 against Minnesota since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Monday from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. Ohio State is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under is 137.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Ohio State vs. Minnesota picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 season on an 189-130 betting roll (+2985) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Ohio State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Ohio State vs. Minnesota game:

Ohio State vs. Minnesota spread: Ohio State -5.5

Ohio State vs. Minnesota over/under: 137.5 points

Ohio State vs. Minnesota money line: OSU: -212, MINN: +174

MINN: The Over has hit in five of the last six Minnesota games

OSU: The Buckeyes are 3-1 ATS over their last four games

Ohio State vs. Minnesota picks: See picks at SportsLine

Ohio State vs. Minnesota streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes had their three-game winning streak snapped in their 69-62 loss to No. 18 Michigan State on Friday. But their three-game winning streak included a victory over a top-five program as Ohio State defeated No. 4 Kentucky, 85-65, at Madison Square Garden at the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 21. Junior guard Bruce Thornton had a stellar performance with a 30-point effort against Kentucky and followed it with 33 points against Indiana State on Dec. 29 as he leads the Buckeyes at 16.9 points per game. Thornton led Ohio State's offense last season as well at 15.7 ppg.

Ohio State has been one of the most efficient shooting teams in the nation, ranking 19th in field goal percentage (49.5%). The Buckeyes rank 29th in 3-point percentage (38.1%) and they've scored at least 85 points in three of their last four contests. Minnesota hasn't covered the spread in any of its last 13 games and that trend can continue against a balanced Ohio State offense with four players averaging more than 10 ppg. See which team to pick here.

Why Minnesota can cover

The Golden Gophers had their two-game winning streak snapped in their 81-61 loss to No. 20 Purdue on Thursday and although they are 0-3 in conference play, two of those losses came against teams currently ranked in the top 25. Dawson Garcia, a fifth-year senior guard, leads Minnesota at 19.1 ppg and he's coming off scoring 20 points against Purdue. Garcia is shooting 50.9% from the field, the best of his college career, including shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota has remained competitive this season through a stout defensive effort as the Golden Gophers rank 34th in scoring defense (65.1 ppg) compared to 290th in scoring offense (67.4 ppg). Minnesota plays at the 10th slowest pace in the nation, averaging just 65.9 possessions per game, so if the Golden Gophers can force Ohio State to play and their pace, that would favor Minnesota. The fewer possessions helps their chances at covering the spread as well. See which team to pick here.

How to make Ohio State vs. Minnesota picks

The model has simulated Minnesota vs. Ohio State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio State vs. Minnesota, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Minnesota vs. Ohio State spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on an 189-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.